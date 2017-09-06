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Saints Travel Guide: Minneapolis

Hitting the road for the Saints season opener? Here's what you should know.

Sep 06, 2017 at 04:30 AM

Faces of the 2017 Saints 53-Man Playoff Roster

Check out photos of the faces of your 2017 Saints 53-man roster.

Terron Armstead
1 / 53
Chris Banjo
2 / 53
Vonn Bell
3 / 53
Drew Brees
4 / 53
Rafael Bush
5 / 53
Austin Carr
6 / 53
Brandon Coleman
7 / 53
Ken Crawley
8 / 53
Chase Daniel
9 / 53
Tyeler Davison
10 / 53
Kasim Edebali
11 / 53
Trey Edmunds
12 / 53
Jonathan Freeny
13 / 53
John Fullington
14 / 53
Ted Ginn Jr.
15 / 53
Justin Hardee
16 / 53
Trey Hendrickson
17 / 53
Josh Hill
18 / 53
Taysom Hill
19 / 53
Gerald Hodges
20 / 53
Michael Hoomanawanui
21 / 53
Mark Ingram
22 / 53
George Johnson
23 / 53
Cameron Jordan
24 / 53
Alvin Kamara
25 / 53
Senio Kelemete
26 / 53
Marshon Lattimore
27 / 53
Josh LeRibeus
28 / 53
Tommylee Lewis
29 / 53
Zach Line
30 / 53
Wil Lutz
31 / 53
Arthur Maulet
32 / 53
Michael Mauti
33 / 53
Tony McDaniel
34 / 53
Sterling Moore
35 / 53
Thomas Morstead
36 / 53
Al-Quadin Muhammad
37 / 53
David Onyemata
38 / 53
Andrus Peat
39 / 53
John Phillips
40 / 53
Ryan Ramczyk
41 / 53
Sheldon Rankins
42 / 53
Craig Robertson
43 / 53
Willie Snead
44 / 53
Manti Te'o
45 / 53
Michael Thomas
46 / 53
Cameron Tom
47 / 53
Max Unger
48 / 53
Larry Warford
49 / 53
Jonathan Williams
50 / 53
Marcus Williams
51 / 53
P.J. Williams
52 / 53
Zach Wood
53 / 53
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As the Saints head North for their Monday night season opener against the Vikings, we're outlining what fans need to know if you are traveling to the Twin Cities as well.

Getting to Minneapolis

There are nonstop, 2 hour 55 minute flights into the Minneapolis- St. Paul International Airport. There are nine different cab and limo companies at the airport and around several different forms of public transportation to and from the airport – Light Rail Metro Transit, buses and shuttles and taxis.

Getting to U.S. Bank Stadium Many fans find it easiest to take public transportation to and from the game. The Downtown Minneapolis Light-Rail and NorthStar are great options as well as Bus – Metro Transit for games. You can purchase an event 6-hour pass from the bus driver or any rail machine for easy round trip travel. Parking is available and it is best to buy pre-paid permits to park via ParkWhiz.com. RV lots are also available.

Dining/Bars Whether you prefer a quiet dinner, an afternoon happy hour, or a night out on the town, Minneapolis offers a wide variety of restaurants and clubs to match your style. Check out our list of featured locations HERE

Tourism There are several great activities and hot spots to visit while in the city, including the Minnesota Museum of American Art, Paisley Park, Mall of America and the Lyndale Park Gardens.

Find out more about your visit to Minneapolis with our Saints road trip travel guide.

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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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