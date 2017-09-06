Saints Travel Guide: Minneapolis

As the Saints head North for their Monday night season opener against the Vikings, we're outlining what fans need to know if you are traveling to the Twin Cities as well.

Getting to Minneapolis

There are nonstop, 2 hour 55 minute flights into the Minneapolis- St. Paul International Airport. There are nine different cab and limo companies at the airport and around several different forms of public transportation to and from the airport – Light Rail Metro Transit, buses and shuttles and taxis.

Getting to U.S. Bank Stadium Many fans find it easiest to take public transportation to and from the game. The Downtown Minneapolis Light-Rail and NorthStar are great options as well as Bus – Metro Transit for games. You can purchase an event 6-hour pass from the bus driver or any rail machine for easy round trip travel. Parking is available and it is best to buy pre-paid permits to park via ParkWhiz.com. RV lots are also available.

Dining/Bars Whether you prefer a quiet dinner, an afternoon happy hour, or a night out on the town, Minneapolis offers a wide variety of restaurants and clubs to match your style. Check out our list of featured locations HERE

Tourism There are several great activities and hot spots to visit while in the city, including the Minnesota Museum of American Art, Paisley Park, Mall of America and the Lyndale Park Gardens.