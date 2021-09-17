Saints Transcripts: Terron Armstead, Zack Baun, and Malcolm Roach look ahead to Week 2 | 9/17/21

New Orleans Saints Offensive Tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Friday, September 17, 2021

Can you say what it's been like dealing with the coaches being out due to COVID protocols and having to adjust what you're doing on offense?

"It's been an adjustment being with a limited number of coaches and coaches dealing with multiple positions and having more on their plate than usual. From a player standpoint it's been minimal change. The coaches have done a great job of taking on the extra tasks and homework that they've been asked to do. It's been more of a staff adjustment than the players."

Historically Carolina has had some good pass rushers. What are you guys going to have to do to combat that?

"They're a talented group. Their guys fly around, and they play really well together. They have a lot of young guys with a lot of energy. We have to play fast and lock in our assignment, but also understand our assignment and protect Jameis to the best of our ability."

With not having ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ this week (calf injury), what have you seen from ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ and what are your impressions of how ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ is playing at center?

"Throck had a great camp. He's coming on strong in his second year. You've seen that jump from year 1 to year 2 that you love to see from a young player. He's an extremely smart guy, extremely technical, strong. He's probably the heaviest body on the offensive line. I'm super excited about how Throck's been playing and I'm confident in everything he's done. Cesar's been great. The transition for him from guard to center has been seamless. That's kind of his natural position. That's where he got drafted in the first round, so of course he's a talented center. You can't replace Erik McCoy, who I feel is the best center in the league. But I think Cesar's doing a great job and will continue to do so."

When you guys are adding more of a deep passing threat with ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ playing quarterback, does that change your mindset when pass protecting on those plays with deep routes?

"Any pass protection, it doesn't matter what the route combination is. A lot of times we don't even know what the route combinations are. We're just blocking until our guy starts chasing the ball down field. That's always been the mindset for us, just finishing each block. It just takes time finding out where Jameis will be. His spot is different than Drew's (Brees) and Teddy's (Bridgewater) and all of that good stuff. The more reps we get, the more time we get on task to be more familiar we are with where Jameis likes to get set up and where he's the most comfortable. Our job is to allow him to get set up and create that comfort for him."

How often do you reflect on your beginnings in the NFL, given that you made your first start on the road against Carolina?

"Man, I honestly haven't thought about it until right now. My first start was in Carolina. Honestly, I just approach it one game at a time and one day at a time. Each day, I try to lock in and perfect my technique and lead my guys so I can help wherever I can. We're excited. We have a great gameplan going in and hopefully we'll get to 2-0."

What's it been like having Coach Payton more hands on this week with multiple offensive coaches being out (COVID protocols)?

"I think it's been great for Sean. He's been getting back into his early days. He's running around and getting to coach up every single position. I think he's having a great time embracing the challenge of missing some great minds in our coaching staff. He's embracing that challenge and leaning on some of the older guys and veterans to help where he sees fit. His energy has been up. That's Sean though, he never uses a situation like this as an excuse. That type of approach always rubs off on the team."