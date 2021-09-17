Saints Transcripts: Pete Carmichael, Dennis Allen, and Darren Rizzi look ahead to Week 2 | 9/16/21

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Conference Call With New Orleans Media

Thursday, September 16, 2021

You guys have played against Christian McCaffrey in past years. What kinds of problems does he present?

"A multitude of problems. Number one he's a really good runner of the football, specifically on the outside, zone schemes, stretch schemes. I think he does a really good job of staying on course, putting his foot on the ground and finding seams in the defense. That's probably the first thing you think about and then secondary to that, you think about all the mismatches he can create in coverages and his ability to create in space. It makes it really challenging. You can have all the schematics you want to have to take this guy away, but at the end of the day, they do a good job of trying to find ways to get him in one on one matchups and create challenges for the defense."

When Jameis Winston threw that 55-yard touchdown on Sunday, generally speaking when there's a deep threat you have to account for, how does that change things for a defense or defensive coordinator when it's a legitimate possibility?

"I think everything when you start looking at your gameplan defensively, certainly you're thinking about how you are taking away certain threats, how you are defending a certain scheme, but the first thing you are thinking about is how am I going to eliminate explosive plays. Certainly explosive plays can come from short throws to really good athletes and then create a majority of the game in a run after catch situation and certainly if you're just having to worry about that, there's ways you can deploy your defense, defenders underneath, but all of a sudden when they have that threat to throw the ball down the field, you have to defend the first, second and third level of the field and that makes it more challenging on the offense for the defense on all three levels."

Eliminating explosives was you felt a priority last week, how did you feel about your communication in the back end?

"I thought the communication for a first game was outstanding. I think it's a product of having a lot of carryover and a lot of different positions. We have really smart players and they understand the game yet they also understand what we're trying to do and how we're trying to play defense. That was big for us in that game and it's certainly good we faced an explosive offense that gets the ball down the field and we had to be good in that area."

Is there any surprise in the confidence with Paulson Adebo given that he didn't play last year?

"It's a little bit of a challenging question to say you are surprised at the confidence. You don't really know the player until you get the opportunity to work with him and certainly he has a lot of confidence in his ability. I think he's done a great job of coming in and picking up the system and scheme and what we're trying to do. So he understands what we're doing. He understands what his responsibility is in this defense, so now he can let his natural ability take over. I can say that I've been pleasantly surprised with the progress that he's made. Certainly anytime you can take the production we've gotten out of him in two preseason games and one regular season game, I think that's positive. The big thing for him is to realize this is a 17-game season and that's just one of 17 units and the challenging thing for young players is can they put those consistent performances back to back to back for a whole season."

We saw a little bit of Tanoh Kpassagnon playing inside on rush downs. What do you look for in a player when you're looking for that inside-outside flexibility. What do you look for out of them to put them in that position?

"They come in all different shapes and sizes. Obviously for a player to be able to do those types of things, one they have to be a smart football player that can understand concepts and be able to take things from the meeting room out to the field and be able to apply those concepts on the field. I think in all of our people that we ask to rush the passer, we're looking for athleticism and length. That's something that…When I say length I'm not always saying someone that's 6-5, 6-6, I'm talking guys that have long arms and can keep blockers off of them. The vision for Tanoh when we brought him in was of someone that could play end for us, could also slide inside in some sub down situations. I think you guys know what we do enough that we're always looking for guys that give us the flexibility, ends that can play tackle, tackles that can move outside to play end, safeties that can play in the slot and the nickel, corners that have versatility, but we're always looking for guys that have that."

What advantages do you guys have from that three-man front?