Saints transcripts: Demario Davis and Ryan Ramczyk media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5

New Orleans Saints Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Monday, October 11, 2021

I know you guys have been missing ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ that lineup, but can you talk about the job that ﻿Pete Werner﻿'s done in his absence?

"I think Pete's done a tremendous job for us. He's shown that he's smart, he's very instinctual, downhill and physical in the run game, he can guard out in space, can make open field tackles, a high motor guy. He's everything that you want as a linebacker and he's showing it in his first year on the field and to play in an exceptional way. It bodes well for him and it means a lot for our defense, for him to come in and play at that level.

Given the type of leader that you are on the team, do you take a young guy under your wing a little bit? How do you do that?

"I'm the most experienced guy in the room. I have that responsibility in general with all the guys. I think he is unique in his ability to not shy away from big moments. A lot of times with young guys, the game can get too big and you can forget details and that's what sets him apart for him to be a rookie, it's like he's made big moments, he's all the way down in his assignment and he's always going to get better. That's a quality that you can't teach. There's nothing that I can do to give that. He has it from the time that he shows up. I think the wisdom I can offer him is things I've learned in ten years in this league on things you're going to see week in and week out, kind of know what you have to be prepared for, things of that nature, whereas he can't get that except with time and play the game. I think that's the area where I can offer a little wisdom to him. He's doing a phenomenal job and that's a credit to him."

Five games are a small sample size, but how would you assess the team in its entirety where they have been this season, given you guys have had some good wins and difficult losses and some swings. How would you assess overall how this team's been?

"Every team is different. Every year you are not going to be the same team, every team is different and you have to formulate that identity. That's what I think we're doing, coming into our identity. I think we know what our strengths are, the areas where we know we need to improve and as you formulate that identity, you tend to do it and become a lot more consistent and dependable in the areas that you are kind of formulating it around. I think that's kind of what we are as a team, where that gel is starting to turn into cement and I think we're in a good place in all phases of the game, especially defensively. The thing that we've always tipped our hat on is our ability to stop the run and if you can make teams one-dimensional in this league, you're going to be alright, There are a lot of things to clean up even in the run game, but I think we've built a solid foundation and we want to keep building and that's the thing that you are able to do once you have a solid identity and a good foundation to build on. That's what you need so you are constantly ascending as the season goes on and we know October is a very important month in football, because you want to be set up for success when it comes to November and December to be playing meaningful games and setting yourself up for where it matters most in the playoffs"

Yesterday ﻿Blake Gillikin﻿ got a game ball to recognize the outstanding work in the words of Sean Payton. How important is it for you as a defense when Blake is pinning opposing offenses within the three yard line?

"That's a great question. I think when you play the game on the other team's side of the field, the game heavily weighs in your favor. For him to punt the ball (there) we certainly get excited because their percentages of scoring goes down tremendously when they're inside their ten-yard line let alone their five-yard line and so at that point, special teams has done their job, it's now the defense's job to keep it on that side of the field to make them punt and give our offense the ball back in a favorable field position where our percentages of scoring goes up and that's where you get complementary football from and that's what the good teams are able to do, play good complementary football and so certainly we were excited when he continues to pin them with their back against the wall and then our job was to get the ball back to the offense and then they capitalized themselves. He did an extremely great job. He is to be commended for that. It certainly was a game-changer for us. Coach Payton challenged us to play the game on their side of the field and in those situations we were successful. Defensively I think DA (Dennis Allen) had a good gameplan for what we were doing in those backed up situations. Their play call sheet shrunk tremendously, so we kind of knew what we were getting to play great defense and put the offense in good positions. That was definitely a game-changer in the game."

How has your process for studying film, preparing for upcoming opponents changed and evolved?

"Yeah, I've always harped on the fact that I feel like I got trained by one of the greatest film watchers in the game and that's Ed Reed. And I think I was always an avid film studier, but he just allowed me to help me to become more efficient at it. And I think from that foundation that he taught me I'm able to kind of put my own spin on it and you know, it goes from just seeing the plays that they run and the formations and their tendencies in certain situations to understanding the offensive coordinator and what he's looking for when he likes to go to his matchups, when he gets in certain field positions, what he feels comfortable calling and it's really about understanding the identity of the offenses. It's not just the plays that they call, but what type of team are they, right? Are they run or play action team? Are they line up and gun and play action pass and quick game you down the field, you know, what is their identity? I think I'm able to look at that big picture and make it make sense for every play call that they're going to be calling. When I see a certain formation you just line it up without information that you know about who they are as their identity, this offensive coordinator and what he likes to call and also the people that they have, whether it's certain guys that are going to be playing that week or not. So you kind of have this whole catalog of information and based on a play call you can literally kind of pinpoint. That's another thing is I try to study so much in a week that I don't have to think about it again, because it becomes second nature."

What's the difference between being efficient and inefficient where you're watching film?

"Yeah, Coach Payton says that a lot, he talks to the young guys and says, a lot of young guys need to learn how to watch film, so it's not about the amount of film you study. How do people classify how much film you watch, right? How many hours of film (do) you watch? And you can watch an hour of film and so you can just be watching games or you can just be watching cut ups. And you can kind of have a general understanding of what they like to do, what their favorite play calls are. But it's so much more to see if you were to really break down that hour and to focus in on specific things and that's how you become proficient."

What are your plans for the bye week?

"I'll be spending a lot of time with my family. I just had a little one so, getting a lot of time with her, get some skin to skin bonding time. My kids are excited, because we have a little one (and) also my little one can't leave the house just yet so we'll be staying local. My kids excited to go to (Children's) museum and all my kids are home schooled. So it's kind of their week to do field trips with daddy. So we'll go to the Children's Museum probably go to the aquarium. My kids love Barnes and Nobles, probably (go to the) movie theaters and some different stuff like that, just hanging out with them and then I have to go to Arkansas State at the end of the week to get an award (Hall of Honor) and so that's kind of what my week will look like."

How important is it to get that time to reset during the bye week?

"In any arena you need that restoration or that reset in the season that can be doing like this or even have had some really high, highs and every team is different. So some teams are really high right now, some teams are really low, some kind of up and down. No matter what's going on it's always good to kind of get back to what I would call your baseline and then from there you just kind of, start building it back up again. I think it rejuvenates your energy, it rejuvenates your mind and it rejuvenates your body and when all those things are clicking that's when you are able to be your optimal self and so I am really big into that, finding ways to reset, I even do that during the week even if it's not a bye week. Monday and Tuesday I try to come down off the game and reset so that I can build it back up for the next game and so having an entire week to do that's very important."