Saints transcripts: Demario Davis and Nick Vannett Media Availability| Wednesday, Nov. 24

New Orleans Saints Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿

Post Practice Media Availability

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

What's your favorite Thanksgiving food?

"Mine? Dressing, cranberry sauce. Dressing, not stuffing."

How are you guys approaching all the injuries that you've been dealing with and nit using it as an excuse?

"I think the unique thing about this team that mimics the city is the resiliency in the face of adversity, right? Nobody could have foresaw the type of adversity that we have faced this season. but that is not in our DNA to look for pity or look for sympathy. First of all, nobody cares. Most people do not care and the rest of them are glad you have got them, those problems. But that is not our MO. Our MO is to see it as a challenge and see it as an opportunity and to put our best foot forward and go in light of that. That is how this team has always responded to adversity. And I think it mimics the city. It is one thing I appreciate probably the most about the culture of this place is that response to adversity because nobody really wants adversity, everybody wants success. But in this game, I think I appreciate it personally more because it helps you relate to more people, because a lot more people are going through adversity than people are going through success. And I think when you go through that it's all about how you handle it. That's what shows what kind of person you are, it's not if you succeed or if you fail or get knocked down, it's how you respond to when you succeed and how you respond to when you go through hardships. And I think that's an opportunity to be a light to so many people in the way that you respond to it. And that's the season where you are, that's what's going on. And understand that the storm doesn't last always. And so you just keep going forward and it's an opportunity for great things to happen. I think that's how I look at it and how I process it. The energy in our locker room is good. And we see this challenge coming in tomorrow and (are) looking forward to that and making the most of it."

Did you get a chance to catch up with ﻿Drew Brees﻿ today?

"Yeah, it's interesting to see Drew in a different space now. And we don't just talk here at the facility, we talk off the field a lot. We've grown quite close off the field. And so it's amazing kind of seeing him come back and (I) understand he's going to be celebrated tomorrow at the game and the way he's transitioned. That's what we were catching up on a lot about, what is it like being on TV now full time, what's the dynamics of that with the preparation, what that looks like and me just kind of hearing that world from him. It's amazing to see how he's transitioned and it's amazing that he's coming back and being celebrated for all he's done for this team and this city, which is just amazing. Incredible journey so super happy. Always happy when I get a chance to see him but we were just catching up."

Just knowing the effort he always put into games, he's probably ready as a broadcaster I imagine?

"Oh, yeah, for sure. That's what he compared it to. A lot of broadcast is the same, like preparing for a game. He could explain it a lot better than I can but knowing what he put into the game I am sure he is putting that same amount or more into that space. And so He'll be successful in whatever he does."

He said he'll have no trouble being objective calling the game, do you think he can do that?

"Yeah, for sure, for sure. I wouldn't know what that's like, you know, being in that space and what, but I'm sure he knows how to do his job and get his job done. And he probably doesn't take it personal, when he has to say certain things and hopes other people don't take it personal, you know, he just has a job to do."

Do you have to change anything when takeaways aren't coming as much as they were or do you keep plugging away?

"You keep plugging away, and certainly in his game, you can always get better. And so I think that's the thing that that creates those takeaways is playing fast and playing physical and being efficient and in the right spot at the right time. So it's be more efficient, you know, be faster, be more physical, and they'll come. And so we've certainly been a defense that has been able to create a lot of takeaways in the past and so I don't plan on that changing anytime soon."

How hard is it on the body to turn it around on a short week?

"It's a grind. But it is a part of the job and I think the better you can handle that process, and how fast you can turn around from a Sunday to Thursday, a lot of that is in your process, you know, certainly you got to be more efficient in how you study film, because you don't have as much time to prepare for the opponent. So you have to try to be efficient there. You don't have as much time to recover the body, so you have to be efficient there. (Your) sleep and hydration is extremely important and the better you can recover your body, you know, the faster that you can play, the better your body will be ready to hold up for the game. And the more efficient you can be on the field. It just gives you a little bit of edge."