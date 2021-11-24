New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills was named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints from 1986-1994, and was a member of the Dome Patrol. Mills died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer.

Mills was elected to the Saints Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He was one of the 15 finalists for the class of 2020 and 9 finalists for the class of 2021. Mills be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 2.