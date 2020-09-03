Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

5 great quotes from Wednesday's Saints training camp practice, Sept. 2, 2020

The best quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and players after Wednesday's training camp practice

Sep 02, 2020 at 07:55 PM
New Orleans Saints

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - Wednesday, September 2

Photos from New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Wednesday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on Jameis Winston's progression throughout training camp:

"I think he's doing real well. I've been pleased. He's in good shape. I think he's very quickly picked up what we're doing from a system standpoint. And yet there are a number of things that that he continues to work on to improve, but I think he's made that transition with us pretty quickly. He's a smart player and we've just got to continue to give him the reps."

Payton on Mrs. Benson attending practice:

"It was good to see her. She's feeling better. I know she was excited to finally be able to get out and be around our players and she's feeling good."

Quarterback Jameis Winston on being upbeat in the offensive huddle:

"Well, one thing we're going to do, is we're going to have a lot of fun, but with that fun, we want to make sure that we execute properly. We want to make sure we're giving our best effort. So, when I'm in the huddle, I'm making sure everyone takes a deep breath and make sure they're having fun and getting ready to go."

Punter Thomas Morstead on Saints rookie punter Blake Gillikin:

"Well, look, I think, you know, I made a commitment to myself a long time ago that, you know, at some point in my career, they'll start bringing in young guys to come compete and push me. And I made a commitment to myself that I would mentor them just like I had been mentored when I was a younger player, even while I'm competing with them. And so it's been a joy. It's definitely pushed me, Blake's (Gillikin) a very talented, talented young player. And he's got a bright future."

Offensive linemen Andrus Peat being better conditioned during training camp:

"Yeah, definitely. I really tried to put emphasis on that this offseason really starting off with the just the weight room and conditioning. So I feel like it's definitely going to be beneficial just being able to finish blocks and sustain and just feel more athletic and feel better out there. So it's definitely going to be good."

Advertising