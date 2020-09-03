5 great quotes from Wednesday's Saints training camp practice, Sept. 2, 2020

Punter Thomas Morstead on Saints rookie punter Blake Gillikin:

"Well, look, I think, you know, I made a commitment to myself a long time ago that, you know, at some point in my career, they'll start bringing in young guys to come compete and push me. And I made a commitment to myself that I would mentor them just like I had been mentored when I was a younger player, even while I'm competing with them. And so it's been a joy. It's definitely pushed me, Blake's (Gillikin) a very talented, talented young player. And he's got a bright future."