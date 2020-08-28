5 great quotes from Thursday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 27, 2020

Photos from New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Five of the best quotes from the media session following Thursday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice
Coach Sean Payton on standing by his players:
"The thing I mentioned last night to the team is I think we have a really good, close locker room. And if they came up with something that they felt they wanted to do, I would support it and I think that there still might be something they wish to do. The idea of just putting his name on everyone's helmet was something that we felt would be appropriate and I think they were for it."
Payton on what the team can do to use their voice for change in America:
"Collectively as a team, a lot of things can be done to encourage change and be a part of change. That is part of the teaching element of what we do as coaches never change (never stop coaching), regardless of the level. Whether it is Pop Warner, high school, college or the NFL. It is more than just football."
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the Saints defensive backs:
"Those guys are good. (Marshon) Lattimore and (Janoris) Jenkins, form a tandem in which they are going to make some plays. I've been really surprised by Jenkins, just his feet. I ran a comeback, in the first couple days of training camp, I thought I was going to be wide open and this guy stopped on a dime, his feet are really good. And he stopped on a dime and broke up the pass and I was really surprised. I've never seen a guy cover that route, how I ran it. And so I'm looking forward to playing with both of them. I know that deeply from a secondary standpoint, we're going to be solid because we got two solid corners. And so I'm looking forward to it."
Linebacker Craig Robertson on the Saints throughout training camp thus far:
"I just think, we just really have a really good team, with a lot of depth. You got a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps in this league. And then we sprinkled in some rookies that can play as well, you know, so them just, you know, watching after some of these old guys and learning new tricks that's only going to make them better. And it's just like I said, iron sharpens iron."
Defensive back Keith Washington II on Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn:
"He's a guru, man. He's been coaching me hard every day, giving me all the little things that I need to do to help myself become a better cornerback and a better football player. It's been a blessing to have a coach like that to help me out through this process."