5 great quotes from Thursday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 27, 2020

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Thursday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on standing by his players:

"The thing I mentioned last night to the team is I think we have a really good, close locker room. And if they came up with something that they felt they wanted to do, I would support it and I think that there still might be something they wish to do. The idea of just putting his name on everyone's helmet was something that we felt would be appropriate and I think they were for it."

Payton on what the team can do to use their voice for change in America: