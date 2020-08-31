5 great quotes from Monday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 31, 2020

Defensive linemen Malcom Brown on the depth of the defensive line:

"We have got talent on every level, one guy goes out, another guy comes in, the talent (does not) drop off. Everybody is just in their playbooks right now trying to get better. Not about ones and twos and threes and this and that and numbers and stuff. We are just all trying to get the playbook down. Work hard, go out there, compete every day, get better every day, trying to try to get to that one goal that everybody has in mind."