New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign tight end Josh Pederson

Aug 07, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday, Aug. 7 that they have signed free agent tight end ﻿Josh Pederson﻿ and placed defensive tackle ﻿Ryan Glasgow﻿ on reserve/retired. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Pederson, 6 feet 5, 235 pounds, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana-Monroe. He appeared in 44 games (33 starts) during his five-year college career and registered 99 receptions for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a redshirt senior in 2020, Pederson started all 10 games and tallied 32 receptions for 367 yards. In 2019, he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as he started all 12 games and recorded 43 receptions for 567 yards and nine touchdowns.

