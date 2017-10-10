Saints trade RB Adrian Peterson to Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday, Oct. 10 that the team has traded RB Zach Line to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick in 2018. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Peterson, 6 feet 1, 220 pounds, is in his 11th NFL season. He's appeared in 127 career regular season games with 117 starts, totaling 2,445 carries for 11,828 yards (4.8 avg.) with 97 touchdowns, also adding 243 receptions for 1,949 yards with five touchdowns.

His rushing yardage total ranks 16th all-time and second among active NFL players, while his rushing touchdown total is ranked tenth all-time and first among active players.