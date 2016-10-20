NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice
CB Delvin Breaux (Fibula)
DT Nick Fairley (Non-Injury Related)
DE Paul Kruger (Back)
RB Daniel Lasco (Hamstring)
CB Sterling Moore (Abdomen)
T Andrus Peat (Groin)
Limited Practice
T Terron Armstead (Knee)
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Quad)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT
Limited Practice
CB Phillip Gaines (Knee)
LB Tamba Hali (Knee)
Full Practice
CB Kenneth Acker (Shoulder)
G Jordan Devey (Ankle)
T Mitchell Schwartz (Ankle)