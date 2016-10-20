Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's report

Oct 20, 2016 at 09:20 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Did Not Practice
CB Delvin Breaux (Fibula)
DT Nick Fairley (Non-Injury Related)
DE Paul Kruger (Back)
RB Daniel Lasco (Hamstring)
CB Sterling Moore (Abdomen)
T Andrus Peat (Groin)

Limited Practice
T Terron Armstead (Knee)
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Quad)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT

Limited Practice
CB Phillip Gaines (Knee)
LB Tamba Hali (Knee)

Full Practice
CB Kenneth Acker (Shoulder)
G Jordan Devey (Ankle)
T Mitchell Schwartz (Ankle)

