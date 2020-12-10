Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

Eleven New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Dec 10, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP LP
CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DNP
DT Shy Tuttle Wrist LP LP
WR Deonte Harris Neck LP LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP LP
CB Janoris Jenkins Knee LP LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP
DE Marcus Davenport Concussion FP FP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP FP
DT David Onyemata Illness DNP
RB Latavius Murray Knee LP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
DT Fletcher Cox Neck DNP FP
LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP DNP
S Rudy Ford Hamstring DNP DNP
CB Michael Jacquet Hamstring DNP DNP
WR Alshon Jeffrey Calf LP FP
T Jason Peters Toe LP DNP
CB Darius Slay Knee LP LP
DE Derek Barnett Pelvis LP

Advertising