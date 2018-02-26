Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson honored by WWE

The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance

Feb 26, 2018 at 04:28 AM

WWE announced today, February 26, that 15-year-old Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, double liver transplant survivor and longtime sports fan, has been named the recipient of the fourth annual Warrior Award. The award was named after WWE Hall of Famer "Ultimate Warrior." The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of Ultimate Warrior.

The award will be presented to Robertson by Dana Warrior, widow of Ultimate Warrior, at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream live on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 6, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. USA Network will broadcast a special presentation of the ceremony on Saturday, April 7, at 10 ET/10 PT and on Monday, April 9, at 11 ET/11 PT, immediately following WWE Raw.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry sign four-year deals

news

Saints agree to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on multiyear contract

New Orleans native finished with career-bests in receptions and receiving yardage in 2022 for Las Vegas

news

2023 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 11

All 32 team scheduled to be announced on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Orleans Saints announce sellout for 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition presented by COX

Saints Draft event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

news

WGNO/WNOL Saints Hall of Fame Open House set for Sunday, May 14

news

Gayle Benson invests in Inclusively, the workforce inclusion platform aiming to become an integral part of NFL and NBA daily hiring process

Inclusively currently serves the 1-in-4 people in America who are living with a disability by providing a trusted place for them self-disclose their accommodation requests and has plans to expand the application of their technology to companies' existing employees and other communities

news

New Orleans Saints partner with COX to host 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Saints Draft event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Andrew Dowell

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign cornerback Isaac Yiadom to one-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Advertising