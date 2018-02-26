Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson honored by WWE

WWE announced today, February 26, that 15-year-old Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, double liver transplant survivor and longtime sports fan, has been named the recipient of the fourth annual Warrior Award. The award was named after WWE Hall of Famer "Ultimate Warrior." The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of Ultimate Warrior.

The award will be presented to Robertson by Dana Warrior, widow of Ultimate Warrior, at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream live on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 6, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. USA Network will broadcast a special presentation of the ceremony on Saturday, April 7, at 10 ET/10 PT and on Monday, April 9, at 11 ET/11 PT, immediately following WWE Raw.