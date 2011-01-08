Saints-Seahawks Postgame Notes

NFC Wild Card Playoff, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks ● Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011
Saints Postgame Notes
- QB Drew Brees completed 39 of 60 passes for 404 yards, two touchdowns and a 95.4 passer rating. His completions were an NFL postseason single-game record and it was the 15th postseason 400-yard passing game in postseason record books.
- The Saints rolled up a total of 474 yards, a club playoff record. Their 32 first downs, 22, passing, were also club postseason records
- The Saints drove 52 yards in eight plays for a touchdown on their first offensive possession. It is the tenth time overall this season the Saints have scored on their first drive (seven TD, three FG).
- Going back to the start of the 2009 season, the Saints have scored on their first offensive possession 20 times (14 TD, six FG) in 36 games (including playoffs).
- Facing his former team, RB Julius Jones carried 15 times for 59 yards with two touchdowns and had six receptions for 61 yards, giving him a club-best 120 yards from scrimmage. His five-yard touchdown run was the first touchdown by an NFL player against a team that had cut him in the same season. He added a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and his 33-yard screen pass reception helped move the Saints deep into Seahawks territory, helping set up a field goal.
- WR Devery Hendersonled the Saints in receiving with seven receptions for 71 yards, including a fourth quarter touchdown grab. He also had a club-long 40-yard reception.
- WR Marques Colston had four receptions for 66 yards. A first half, 30-yard grab was a postseason career-best.
- LBs Jonathan Vilma and Jo-Lonn Dunbartied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece.
- LB Scott Shanleadded a fourth quarter sack to go with six tackles (three solo).
- CB Jabari Greer had a first quarter ten-yard interception return, the first of his career in postseason, to go with three solo tackles.