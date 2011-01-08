Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Seahawks Postgame Notes

Brees throws for over 400 yards

Jan 08, 2011 at 11:17 AM


 

NFC Wild Card Playoff, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks ● Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011

Saints Postgame Notes

  • QB Drew Brees completed 39 of 60 passes for 404 yards, two touchdowns and a 95.4 passer rating. His completions were an NFL postseason single-game record and it was the 15th postseason 400-yard passing game in postseason record books.
  • The Saints rolled up a total of 474 yards, a club playoff record. Their 32 first downs, 22, passing, were also club postseason records
  • The Saints drove 52 yards in eight plays for a touchdown on their first offensive possession. It is the tenth time overall this season the Saints have scored on their first drive (seven TD, three FG).
  • Going back to the start of the 2009 season, the Saints have scored on their first offensive possession 20 times (14 TD, six FG) in 36 games (including playoffs).
  • Facing his former team, RB Julius Jones carried 15 times for 59 yards with two touchdowns and had six receptions for 61 yards, giving him a club-best 120 yards from scrimmage. His five-yard touchdown run was the first touchdown by an NFL player against a team that had cut him in the same season. He added a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and his 33-yard screen pass reception helped move the Saints deep into Seahawks territory, helping set up a field goal.
  • WR Devery Hendersonled the Saints in receiving with seven receptions for 71 yards, including a fourth quarter touchdown grab. He also had a club-long 40-yard reception.
  • WR Marques Colston had four receptions for 66 yards. A first half, 30-yard grab was a postseason career-best.
  • LBs Jonathan Vilma and Jo-Lonn Dunbartied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece.
  • LB Scott Shanleadded a fourth quarter sack to go with six tackles (three solo).
  • CB Jabari Greer had a first quarter ten-yard interception return, the first of his career in postseason, to go with three solo tackles.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

Kamara caps off five Saints stars named from 100-51 on Sunday night

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add three players to team roster; waive three

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz returns for the 2022 season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Saints experienced a lot of changes at the safety spot

Advertising