Saints-Seahawks Inactives

Gameday inactives for the Saints-Seahawks contest have been released
For New Orleans, RB Pierre Thomas, RB Reggie Bush, S Malcolm Jenkins, CB Patrick Robinson, S Darren Sharper, LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar, T Charles Brown and TE Jeremy Shockey are inactive.
At running back, Ladell Betts, Chris Ivory and Julius Jones will handle the load. At safety, Usama Young, Pierson Prioleau and Matt Giordano will fill in the void left by an injured Jenkins and Sharper. Jimmy Graham, David Thomas and Tory Humphrey will supplement Shockey's absence.
For Seattle, QB J.P. Losman is the third quarterback and RB Michael Robinson, G Mike Gibson, WR Golden Tate, WR Ruvell Martin, TE Anthony McCoy, DT Colin Cole and DT E.J. Wilson are inactive.