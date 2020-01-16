Saints running back Alvin Kamara named to Pro Bowl squad, increasing club total to franchise-record 11 players

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl squad, it was announced by the Saints and the National Football League today. It is Kamara's third consecutive and third overall, with the Saints now having a franchise-record 11 players named to the league's all-star game, surpassing the eight named from the 2018 squad. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Kamara, 5-10, 215, is a three-year NFL veteran who was selected in the third round (67th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Saints out of the University of Tennessee. In 2019, Kamara played in 14 games with nine starts and led the Saints in rushing with 171 carries for 797 yards (4.7 avg.) with five touchdowns and finished second on the team in receiving and third in the league among running backs in catches with 81 grabs for 533 yards and one touchdown. In his three seasons, he has appeared in 45 regular season games with 25 starts, rushing for 2,408 yards on 485 attempts (5.0 avg.) with 27 touchdowns and has posted 243 receptions for 2,068 yards with 10 touchdowns. Kamara joins former Black and Gold running Back Deuce McAllister (2002-04) as only the second Saint to have three consecutive seasons of at least 1,300 total yards from scrimmage. The Atlanta, Ga. native is the only Saint to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and only the third Saint to be named in each of his first three years with the club. Kamara is also the first Saints running back named to the game three times, surpassing George Rogers, Rueben Mayes and McAllister, who were named two times apiece.