Saints rookie Michael Thomas hits 1,000 yards receiving

Atlanta - New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas on Sunday passed 1,000 receiving yards for the 2016 season during the season finale vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Thomas, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft from Ohio State, entered Sunday's game needing 19 yards to become the team's first rookie to hit 1,000 yards receiving since Marques Colston achieved the feat in 2006.
Thomas joins Brandin Cooks as Saints players with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Thomas hit the mark with a 20-yard reception in the first quarter his second catch of the game. Later in the game Thomas reeled in a 14-yard scoring pass from Drew Brees, his ninth touchdown of the season, a Saints rookie record.