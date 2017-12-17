Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL history with second 90-reception season

Thomas becomes second player in NFL history to have 90+ receptions in first two seasons.

Dec 17, 2017 at 06:17 AM

With his fifth reception in Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets, Michael Thomas, wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, became the second player in NFL history to have 90+ receptions in each of his first two seasons (Odell Beckham being the first player). Thomas also has surpassed 1,000 yards receving for the 2017 season, his second consecutive season of achieving that feat.

In his rookie season, the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder played in 15 games and had 92 receptions and 1,137 yards receiving. Going into the Jets game, Thomas had 85 receptions and 992 yards receiving.

GamesReceivingReceivingExtrasExtra
GGSTGTRECYDSY/RTDLNGR/GY/GCTCH%SCMRRTDFMBAVG
2016151212192113712.49466.175.876.0%11379210
201713111258599211.74356.576.368.0%99240

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals vs. Saints Week 7 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

Despite early season struggles, the New Orleans Saints & Arizona Cardinals are both only one game out of first place in the NFC South & NFC West respectively heading into Week 7.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals on October 20, 2022

news

Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players

Allen: 'I was proud of the way our guys competed'

news

New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals game notes | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints ran for 228 yards in loss

news

Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints fall to 2-4 with close loss

news

Replay of Live Updates for Bengals at Saints - October 16, 2022 - NFL Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 6 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 6 vs. Bengals

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals on October 16, 2022

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players talk about win over Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

'We have a lot of things that we have to clean up, but we had a good win'

news

New Orleans Saints manufacture enough clean play to post 39-32 victory over Seattle

Offense scores season high, totals 438 yards

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks game | 2022 NFL Week 5

Kamara has seventh 100-yard rushing game

Advertising