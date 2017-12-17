Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL history with second 90-reception season

With his fifth reception in Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets, Michael Thomas, wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, became the second player in NFL history to have 90+ receptions in each of his first two seasons (Odell Beckham being the first player). Thomas also has surpassed 1,000 yards receving for the 2017 season, his second consecutive season of achieving that feat.
In his rookie season, the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder played in 15 games and had 92 receptions and 1,137 yards receiving. Going into the Jets game, Thomas had 85 receptions and 992 yards receiving.
|Games
|ReceivingReceiving
|ExtrasExtra
|G
|GS
|TGT
|REC
|YDS
|Y/R
|TD
|LNG
|R/G
|Y/G
|CTCH%
|SCM
|RRTD
|FMB
|AVG
|2016
|15
|12
|121
|92
|1137
|12.4
|9
|46
|6.1
|75.8
|76.0%
|1137
|9
|2
|10
|2017
|13
|11
|125
|85
|992
|11.7
|4
|35
|6.5
|76.3
|68.0%
|992
|4
|0