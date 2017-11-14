Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Rams, Saints-Panthers games flexed to later start times

Saints will play Rams at 3:25 on CBS, will face Panthers at 3:25 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Fox

Nov 14, 2017 at 07:55 AM

The NFL announced Tuesday, Nov. 14 that it is moving the start time for two upcoming New Orleans Saints games.

The Saints-Rams game on Sunday, Nov. 26 will now kick off at 3:25 p.m. and be televised by CBS. The Saints-Panthers game on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will kick off at 3:25 and be televised by Fox. The Saints-Rams game was originally scheduled for 3:05 p.m. and the Saints-Panthers game was scheduled for a noon kickoff.

The Saints (7-2) are on a seven-game winning streak and lead the NFC South by a half-game over the Panthers (7-3). The Rams (7-2) are leading the NFC West.

