New Orleans Saints
Quarterback Drew Brees, Saints tops fan voting for 2019 Pro Bowl

New Orleans also finished with the most Pro Bowl votes overall among NFL teams

Dec 14, 2018 at 04:32 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tallied 1,270,631 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl, the league announced Friday, Dec. 14. Brees was a little over 73,000 ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who ranked second overall.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara finished ninth in the overall voting with 776,846 votes. Saints center Max Unger, tackle Terron Arnstead and kicker Wil Lutz finished as the leading vote-getters at their respective positions in the NFC. The Saints finished with more Pro Bowl votes than any other team.

Brees has thrown for 3,463 yards with 31 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, leading the Saints to a 11-2 recording heading into Monday's game at Carolina (6-7).

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8:00 PM ET.

