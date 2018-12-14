Quarterback Drew Brees, Saints tops fan voting for 2019 Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tallied 1,270,631 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl, the league announced Friday, Dec. 14. Brees was a little over 73,000 ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who ranked second overall.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara finished ninth in the overall voting with 776,846 votes. Saints center Max Unger, tackle Terron Arnstead and kicker Wil Lutz finished as the leading vote-getters at their respective positions in the NFC. The Saints finished with more Pro Bowl votes than any other team.

Brees has thrown for 3,463 yards with 31 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, leading the Saints to a 11-2 recording heading into Monday's game at Carolina (6-7).