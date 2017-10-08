Saints President Dennis Lauscha to speak at QB Club luncheon Tuesday

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha, former LSU quarterback Herb Tyler, Tulane running backs coach Jamaal Fobbs and John Ehret head coach Del Lee-Collins will be the featured speakers at the weekly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Rock 'n' Bowl, 3016 South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.

A New Orleans native, Lauscha has served in his capacity of president of both the Saints and Pelicans since 2012. A graduate of Jesuit and Alabama, Lauscha received his master's from Loyola University. He has worked for Saints since 1998, when he served as the franchise treasurer and rose through the ranks to become vice president, senior vice president and executive vice president before moving into his current role.

A native of the New Orleans area and former star at O. Perry Walker High School, Tyler started at quarterback for LSU for four seasons from 1995-98, guiding the Tigers to a 26-5 record. He passed for 5,876 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 778 yards and 23 touchdowns at LSU. He now serves as the co-host of The Tiger Tailgate Show on WWL, 870 AM on LSU game days.

A New Orleans native and graduate of St. Augustine High School, Fobbs is in his second season as running backs coach at Tulane. He worked previously at Liberty University, Tennessee, North Carolina A&T, Southeastern Louisiana, LSU and Chattanooga. Fobbs was a standout running back at Oklahoma State.

In his first season as head coach at John Ehret, Lee-Collins is a native of New Orleans who starred at Karr, where he was part of a state championship in 1993 before starring at McNeese State. He played in four games at cornerback for the New York Jets. Lee-Collins served as the head coach at Sophie B. Wright in 2015 and was an assistant at Landry-Walker, St. Augustine and McNeese. He was named Interim head coach at John Ehret in mid August.

Speakers from the New Orleans Saints, LSU, Tulane and Prep football will address the audience weekly, along with special guest speakers from the sports world locally and nationally.

A local high school player of the week is chosen throughout the season with a metro prep player of the year announced at the end of the season, sponsored by the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Lunch is served weekly every Tuesday.

In addition, Chevron sponsors student-athletes of the week each week, who receive plaques and recognition for their accomplishments in the classroom.

Annual standard membership is $50. Luncheons are $20 per person for members and $25 per person for non-members for the 16 week schedule (Aug. 29-Dec. 12). Click here to buy luncheon tickets online.

CrescentCitySports.com serves as the official web site of the GNOSF Quarterback Club while Compliance Technology Group remains a presenting sponsor, along with Strength Systems and WGSO 990am. Weekly releases and the list of weekly speakers can be found at CrescentCitySports.com. For more information on joining the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club, contact Stan Kottemann at (504) 908-6080 or at skotlaw@aol.com.

For more information on the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Membership program, visit www.gnosports.com or contact Tricia Lowe at (504) 619-6114 or at tlowe@gnosf.org.