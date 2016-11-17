Saints postgame notes following Panthers game

With the loss, New Orleans drops to 4-6. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Nov. 27, when they host the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is noon
- The New Orleans defense limited Panthers QB Cam Newton to eight passing yards in the first quarter, his lowest in an opening quarter since he threw for seven yards on Sept. 20, 2015 vs. Houston.
- QB Drew Brees made his 226th start in his 227th appearance, completing 35-of-44 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns and a 99.3 passer rating with one interception.
- On a nine-yard scoring connection with WR Brandon Coleman, Brees posted his 25th touchdown pass of 2016. He has now recorded at least 25 touchdowns for the 11th straight season, all with New Orleans. Overall, it was his 12th season with at least 25 touchdown tosses, taking over second place all-time in the category, surpassing Tom Brady and Brett Favre.
- On his second pass attempt, a 12-yard completion to WR Brandin Cooks, Brees surpassed 3,000 passing yards on the season, recording his 13th consecutive season with at least 3,000 passing yards and tying Peyton Manning for the second-longest streak in NFL history. It also marks his 14th career season of at least 3,000 passing yards, breaking a tie for sole possession of third place in NFL record books, moving past Tom Brady and Dan Marino. He now trails just Brett Favre (18) and Peyton Manning (16).
- Cooks made seven receptions for 42 yards and now has 51 grabs on the season, becoming the first Saint to post at least 50 catches in each of his first three seasons in Black and Gold since RB Darren Sproles (2011-13). He also joined WR Danny Abramowicz and RB Reggie Bush as only the third Saint to record at least 50 grabs in each of his first three NFL seasons.
- On a 14-yard rush in the first quarter, RB Mark Ingram reached 3,758 rushing yards over his career, surpassing Pierre Thomas (2007-14) for fourth place on the franchise's all-time rushing list. He finished with 28 yards on seven rushing attempts and 47 yards on three receptions.
- RB Tim Hightower rushed it 12 times for 69 yards, including a season-long 27-yard carry in the fourth quarter. He added a season-high 57 yards on a season-best eight receptions. His yardage total and reception total were the most he's posted since he made eight receptions for 57 yards on Nov. 1, 2009 vs. Carolina.
- TE Coby Fleener made his 50th career start in his 70th career appearance, recording an eight-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, his third scoring grab of 2016 and 20th of his career. He totaled three catches for 17 yards with the touchdown catch.
- Coleman was on the receiving end of the nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his second touchdown reception of 2016 and fourth of his career.
- RB/RS Marcus Murphy saw his first action on the offense in the 2016 season, catching one pass for three yards. He added two kick returns for 19 yards and four punt returns for 46 yards.
- LB Dannell Ellerbe made the start and recorded a sack of Newton in the second quarter, his second of the season. With his first sack as a Saint coming last week against Denver, Ellerbe has now posted sacks in back-to-back games for the second time in his career (other, Sept. 16, 2012 at Philadelphia – Sept. 23, 2012 vs. New England). He now has 8.5 sacks over his career. In all, he posted four tackles (two solo) along with the sack.
- LB Craig Robertson tallied a team-high nine tackles, three of which were solo stops.
- LB Nate Stupar collected a sack of Newton on Carolina's first offensive possession, marking his second-career sack and first as a Saint. He finished with five tackles (two solo).
- S Vonn Bell led the secondary with seven tackles (two solo), adding one pass defensed.
- P Thomas Morstead played in his 120th career game tonight, moving him into a tie for 28th place on the club's all-time games played list with LB Vaughan Johnson. He punted three times for 141 yards, placing one of his punts inside the 20-yard line.
- T Zach Strief appeared in his 150th career game, moving him into sole possession of 12th place on the club's all-time games played list.