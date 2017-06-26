Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Place DT Nick Fairley on Reserve/NFI

New Orleans defensive tackle is dealing with a heart issue.

Jun 26, 2017 at 08:40 AM

Best of 2016 Season: Nick Fairley

A look at Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley throughout the 2016 season.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has placed DT Nick Fairley on the team's reserve/non-football illness (NFI) list.

Fairley, a 6-4, 308-pound native of Mobile and product of Auburn University, is a six-year veteran of the NFL who has played in 77 regular season games, making 170 tackles (113 solo and 57 assists), 20.5 sacks, three passes defensed and registered one career safety. Fairley was a first round draft selection of Detroit in 2011 and spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Lions. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2014 before signed as a free agent with the Saints in 2016. With the Saints last season, Fairley played in 16 games and amassed 43 tackles and a career-high 6.5 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

