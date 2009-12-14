Saints Once Again to Appear on NFLN Encore

<span>
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">***UNBEATEN WEEK ON NFL NETWORK***</span>
13-0 Colts vs. Jaguars – Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8:00 PM ET on NFLN
Cowboys vs. 13-0 Saints – Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 PM ET on NFLN
NFL REPLAY TO "ENCORE" WEEK 14 WINS BY 13-0 COLTS & 13-0 SAINTS ON NFL NETWORK, TUESDAY, DEC. 15
Indianapolis' victory over the Denver Broncos to clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs and New Orleans' three-point win against the division rival Atlanta Falcons to clinch a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs will be "encored" in a fast-paced, 90-minute format on NFL Network's NFL Replay on Tuesday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET & 9:30 PM ET, respectively.
NFL Replay highlights the most exciting games from the weekend, re-airing them on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The abridged, yet enhanced version features the match-ups minus halftime and other elements not critical to the outcome, while granting insider access to fans with sideline and on-field sound, as well as post-game press conference sound bites. NFL Network's NFL Replay also incorporates exclusive shots and camera angles distinctive to NFL Films.