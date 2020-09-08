Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 08, 2020 at 08:55 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Faces of the Saints 53-Man Roster 2020

Check out the faces of your 2020 New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.

New Orleans Saints
47 Alex Anzalone | LB
1 / 53

47 Alex Anzalone | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
72 Terron Armstead | T
2 / 53

72 Terron Armstead | T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 Zack Baun | LB
3 / 53

53 Zack Baun | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 Drew Brees | QB
4 / 53

9 Drew Brees | QB

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
90 Malcom Brown | DT
5 / 53

90 Malcom Brown | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 Michael Burton | FB
6 / 53

32 Michael Burton | FB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 Marquez Callaway | WR
7 / 53

12 Marquez Callaway | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
64 Will Clapp | C
8 / 53

64 Will Clapp | C

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
87 Jared Cook | TE
9 / 53

87 Jared Cook | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
92 Marcus Davenport | DE
10 / 53

92 Marcus Davenport | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 Demario Davis | LB
11 / 53

56 Demario Davis | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
62 Nick Easton | C/G
12 / 53

62 Nick Easton | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 Kaden Elliss | LB
13 / 53

55 Kaden Elliss | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson | DB
14 / 53

22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 Blake Gillikin | P
15 / 53

4 Blake Gillikin | P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
96 Carl Granderson | DE
16 / 53

96 Carl Granderson | DE

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
48 J.T. Gray | DB
17 / 53

48 J.T. Gray | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
73 Ethan Greenidge | OL
18 / 53

73 Ethan Greenidge | OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
42 Chase Hansen | LB
19 / 53

42 Chase Hansen | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 Justin Hardee Sr. | DB
20 / 53

34 Justin Hardee Sr. | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 Deonte Harris | WR/RS
21 / 53

11 Deonte Harris | WR/RS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
91 Trey Hendrickson | DE
22 / 53

91 Trey Hendrickson | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
89 Josh Hill | TE
23 / 53

89 Josh Hill | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 Taysom Hill | QB
24 / 53

7 Taysom Hill | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 Janoris Jenkins | CB
25 / 53

20 Janoris Jenkins | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 Malcolm Jenkins | S
26 / 53

27 Malcolm Jenkins | S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
94 Cameron Jordan | DE
27 / 53

94 Cameron Jordan | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 Alvin Kamara | RB
28 / 53

41 Alvin Kamara | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
68 Derrick Kelly II | OL
29 / 53

68 Derrick Kelly II | OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 Marshon Lattimore | CB
30 / 53

23 Marshon Lattimore | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 Wil Lutz | K
31 / 53

3 Wil Lutz | K

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
78 Erik McCoy | C/G
32 / 53

78 Erik McCoy | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
88 Ty Montgomery II | RB
33 / 53

88 Ty Montgomery II | RB

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
6 Thomas Morstead | P
34 / 53

6 Thomas Morstead | P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 Latavius Murray | RB
35 / 53

28 Latavius Murray | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
93 David Onyemata | DT
36 / 53

93 David Onyemata | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
75 Andrus Peat | G/T
37 / 53

75 Andrus Peat | G/T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
71 Ryan Ramczyk | T
38 / 53

71 Ryan Ramczyk | T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
98 Sheldon Rankins | DT
39 / 53

98 Sheldon Rankins | DT

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
76 Malcolm Roach | DL
40 / 53

76 Malcolm Roach | DL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 Craig Robertson | LB
41 / 53

52 Craig Robertson | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 Patrick Robinson | CB
42 / 53

21 Patrick Robinson | CB

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
51 Cesar Ruiz | C/G
43 / 53

51 Cesar Ruiz | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 Emmanuel Sanders | WR
44 / 53

17 Emmanuel Sanders | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 Tre'Quan Smith | WR
45 / 53

10 Tre'Quan Smith | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 D.J. Swearinger Sr. | DB
46 / 53

36 D.J. Swearinger Sr. | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 Michael Thomas | WR
47 / 53

13 Michael Thomas | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
82 Adam Trautman | TE
48 / 53

82 Adam Trautman | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
99 Shy Tuttle | DT
49 / 53

99 Shy Tuttle | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 Marcus Williams | S
50 / 53

43 Marcus Williams | S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 P.J. Williams | CB
51 / 53

26 P.J. Williams | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 Jameis Winston | QB
52 / 53

2 Jameis Winston | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 Zach Wood | LS
53 / 53

49 Zach Wood | LS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Thomas Morstead urges Saints fans to 'scream through the TV' ahead of Sunday's season opener
Insight from Sean Payton: How a creative pitch to Jadeveon Clowney was ultimately rejected
Why did the Saints keep 2 punters? Start with greater practice squad flexibility
Saints add WR Austin Carr to practice squad to bring list to 15; team still 1 short of max

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints likely to see some familiarity in Tampa Bay offense, aim to adapt quickly
Alvin Kamara on Training Camp competition, Week 1 prep
J.T. Gray on the special teams unit's preparations
Demario Davis on Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady-led offense
Terron Armstead on crowd noise, safety precautions

