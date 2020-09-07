New Orleans Saints likely to see some familiarity in Tampa Bay offense, aim to adapt quickly

"Bruce and (offensive coordinator) Byron (Leftwich) and those guys in Tampa have done a fantastic job offensively, so that's not going to change," Payton said. "There are going to be some elements, I'm sure, that as coaches, you look closely at what Tom has had success with and I'm sure they'll incorporate a portion of that. Now, how much, I don't know.

"But I think you're in the first game of the season, you haven't had preseason games as well, we're going to have to be able to adjust very quickly to what we're seeing and how they're attacking us, and I think the same way that they'll have to adjust for us."

A significant defensive counter for the Saints will be cornerbacks ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and Jackrabbit Jenkins. Jenkins joined the team late last season, on Dec. 16, in time to play the final two regular-season games and the playoff game. But he and Lattimore arguably combine to give the Saints their best starting corner tandem in the Payton era.

"We feel real confident in the camp they've had," Payton said. "They're smart players with good ball skills. They're going to get tested early, Tampa is outstanding in all the skill positions. But I'm glad we have them."

THE CLOWNEY CHRONICLES: