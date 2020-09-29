Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Sept. 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 29, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints' snap counts: A look at wide receivers, offensive line, general defensive usage in loss to Packers
Sean Payton opts for 'simple, $1.75 surgical mask' vs. Packers, felt 'lighter, cleaner' than gaiter
Saints trail in NFC South for first time more than 2 years; Week 3 roundup and what's next
Second look: Where was the Saints pass rush? What about the downfield passing game?

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 3 performance vs. Green Bay
Strong first half, uneven second half costs New Orleans Saints against Green Bay
New Orleans Saints Turning Point in loss to Green Bay Packers, presented by Eustis Insurance
Cameron Jordan recaps Saints Week 3 performance vs. Packers
Terron Armstead recaps the Saints offensive line's performance in Week 3 vs. Packers

Photos: Game Action 2 | Saints-Packers Week 3 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Advertising