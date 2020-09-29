New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 3 performance vs. Green Bay

New Orleans Saints executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief on on the Saints Radio Network on Monday night to discuss his team's Week 3 performance against the undefeated Green Bay Packers.

"We knew it was going to be a fight," Loomis said of the 37-30 game. "We knew it was two good football teams and it was going to come down to a key play or two late in the game. And man, I thought, and I think we all thought that when we had the fourth-and-1 stop and got that ball back with the score tied that hey, that might be the key play that can propel us to a victory. And then shortly thereafter we turn it over and they get a score."

In addition to the Taysom Hill turnover that proved to be a pivotal turning point in the game, New Orleans committed eight penalties for 83 yards in the "Sunday Night Football" showdown. The Saints have committed 24 penalties amounting to 331 yards through the first three weeks.

"I think it's just a matter of paying attention to detail each and every day," Loomis said. "We can't put ourselves in the position of allowing an official to make a judgment - whether it's a penalty or not a penalty. We're good enough and we should be able to get to the point where one call isn't going to make or break the game. Now, when you're playing a tough opponent like the Packers that can happen. One or two key plays can make all the difference in the game."