Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Oct. 6

From NOLA.com
Saints' snap counts: A look at the offensive, defensive lines and the secondary
Alvin Kamara to Sean Payton: 'Make them stop us.' The Lions didn't, and the Saints ran wild
Saints offense was at its best in Detroit, but the defense still faces 1 pesky problem
NFL lifts Saints offensive lineman James Hurst's suspension
On Alvin Kamara's smarts, Tre'Quan Smith's hustle, a Brees 'mistake': See 3 Saints film notes
From NewOrleansSaints.com
Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints win over Detroit Lions
New Orleans Saints erase 14-point deficit, find rhythm in win over Detroit
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 4 performance at Detroit
C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Saints defensive performance vs. Lions in Week 4
Latavius Murray recaps Week 4 win vs. the Detroit Lions
Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/5/20 | Week 4 vs. Lions