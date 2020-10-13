Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Oct. 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 13, 2020 at 08:50 AM
From NOLA.com
Saints feeling the urgency to fix slow starts, despite big win: 'That's on all of us'
What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from the Saints 30-27 overtime win
Saints don't quit despite 17-point hole, scramble for OT win over Chargers
Walker: Saints can win ugly, but do they have to? A strange season rides on that question
Drew Brees addresses Michael Thomas suspension: 'We're going to be all good'
Photos: New Orleans Saints beat the Chargers in overtime 30-27
Justin Herbert's 4th TD pass against Saints breaks Monday Night Football rookie record

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers
New Orleans Saints rally to take 'grimy' victory, pull into first-place tie in NFC South Division
Game recap - New Orleans Saints edge Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime
Alvin Kamara talks starting faster postgame after tough week 5 win vs. Chargers
Drew Brees on overtime fight with Chargers postgame after Saints' week 5 win
Demario Davis on crucial overtime stop from the Saints defense vs. Chargers in week 5
Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 30-27 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers
Jared Cook on long TD in win vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football
Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Chargers Week 5 2020

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Chargers Week 5 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising