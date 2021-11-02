Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 2

Saints headlines from NOLA.com
Saints re-watch: Forget the rankings; the Saints' pass defense is elite, and it showed against the Bucs
Rod Walker: Who is Trevor Siemian? More on the Saints QB drafted 249 spots behind Jameis Winston
Saints vs. Falcons: How to watch, odds, storylines ahead of week 9 NFC South showdown
Alvin Kamara, the QB? Saints would've called his number if Trevor Siemian was injured
Saints headlines from NewOrleansSaints.com
Expert Analysis from Saints-Bucs | 2021 NFL Week 8
'GMFB' awards Week 8 game balls
Saints transcripts: Ryan Ramczyk and Tanoh Kpassagnon media availability | Monday, Nov. 1
New Orleans Saints offense remained aggressive in passing game with Trevor Siemian at quarterback | Turning Point of the Game
NFL Network's Jim Trotter on win over Buccaneers on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 1, 2021
Jameis Winston tore knee ligaments during New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton media conference call | Monday, Nov. 1
Photos: Faces of Saints Nation | October 31, 2021
Motivation Monday: Energy boost in less than a minute | Saints Live Well