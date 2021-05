New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end  Cameron Jordan  has teamed up with Crescent City Corps (CCC), a New Orleans-based non-profit that equips police officers with leadership development and community engagement training so that they can work alongside citizens to build a more just, safe, and inclusive city. After a successful pilot program with 10 officers in 2019, with the help of Jordan, they are now expanding to train over 80 NOPD officers in the next two years.

Cam Jordan and his non-profit God Iz Love Foundation

New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell

Superintendent of Police, Shaun Ferguson

Crescent City Corps, Executive Director Brent Godfrey