Morning Break

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 09:03 AM

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, July 21

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

From NOLA.com
Former Saints center Max Unger talks retirement, weight loss, life after football
NFL players to be tested daily for coronavirus during first 2 weeks of training camp
NFL offers to scrap entire preseason while league takes steps toward on-time regular season

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Former New Orleans Saints center Max Unger has high regard for Erik McCoy
10 questions with New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi
Saints in action: Quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi
Transcript: Saints Legend Max Unger conference call

From SI.com
Five Veteran Newcomers to Watch at Saints Training Camp

From NFL.com
Antonio Brown again tweets he is done playing football

