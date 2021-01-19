Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 19

Jan 19, 2021 at 08:49 AM
From NOLA.com
A look at how the Saints' snap counts vs. Bucs were affected without RB Latavius Murray
Photos: A wrap on Drew Brees' 20th NFL season came with hugs from Tom Brady, field time with family
How did Drew Brees, family 'soak in the moment'? With 2 hours on field after Saints playoff loss

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Quarterback Drew Brees publicly noncommittal about future following New Orleans Saints' season-ending defeat
New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in playoff loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Three New Orleans Saints honored by Pro Football Writers of America
Erik McCoy on teammate Drew Brees, recap of Saints divisional playoff game
Sheldon Rankins talks Drew Brees and the city of New Orleans

