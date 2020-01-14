Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 14

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas maintained record-setting pace in 2019
New Orleans Saints tie league-high with four players placed on the 2019 Professional Football Writers of America All-NFL team
Steve Gleason will receive Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, joining list of 'enlightened and powerful giants of humanity'
Photos: Best of Michael Thomas from 2019 season
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C. We asked photographer Ted Jackson to spend Monday, Dec. 16 with Steve and his family as they went about a normal day, capped off by attending the Saints' game against the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.