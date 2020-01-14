Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Jan. 14

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Jan 14, 2020 at 09:11 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
7 Saints named to Pro Football Writers' All-NFL, All-NFC teams

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas maintained record-setting pace in 2019
New Orleans Saints tie league-high with four players placed on the 2019 Professional Football Writers of America All-NFL team
Steve Gleason will receive Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, joining list of 'enlightened and powerful giants of humanity'
Photos: Best of Michael Thomas from 2019 season

A Day in the Life: Steve Gleason

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C. We asked photographer Ted Jackson to spend Monday, Dec. 16 with Steve and his family as they went about a normal day, capped off by attending the Saints' game against the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.
1 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
2 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.
3 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.
4 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
5 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.
6 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
7 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
8 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
9 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
10 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.
11 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
12 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
13 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
14 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
15 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
16 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.
17 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.
18 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
19 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.
20 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
21 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
22 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
23 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
24 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
25 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.
26 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
27 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
28 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
29 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.
30 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
31 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
32 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.
33 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.
34 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.
35 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.
36 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.
37 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.
38 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
39 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
40 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
41 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.
42 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.
43 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
44 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.
48 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
50 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
51 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
52 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
55 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
57 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.
63 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.
64 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
65 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers
67 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 68

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
