Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Nov. 28

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Nov 28, 2019 at 08:42 AM

From NOLA.com
Yes, the Saints are wearing their mega-popular color rush uniforms vs. Falcons on Thanksgiving
Walker: Thanksgiving and football -- you can't have one without the other
Let's start up front with 3 keys to this Saints vs. Falcons Thanksgiving matchup
Terron Armstead among 3 Saints out for Thursday, Marshon Lattimore questionable
Saints fans 'Ask Amie:' Answers about that throw to Ted Ginn Jr., Taysom Hill

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Improved pass protection will be essential for New Orleans Saints in rematch with Atlanta
New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2019 Week 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sean Payton Saints at Falcons Week 13 Media Availability
Cam Jordan, "We need to come out and play our best game"
A.J. Klein, "It's important for us to start fast"
Jared Cook, "We have to come out focused"

