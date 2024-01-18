Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Jan. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 18, 2024 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Mickey Loomis said the Saints needed offensive change. How drastic will that be with a new OC?

Saints GM Mickey Loomis shot down a retirement rumor, but he could have new roles to fill

Mickey Loomis, in animated presser, defends Saints coach Dennis Allen — with a notecard

Saints facing major questions at offensive tackle, but GM Mickey Loomis is optimistic

From NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis prepared to sprinkle discomfort into 2024 season

Mickey Loomis Recap on Saints Podcast | January 17, 2024

Mickey Loomis' End of Season Press Conference

