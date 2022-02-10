Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Feb. 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Feb 10, 2022 at 08:51 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Dennis Allen named head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
1 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
2 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
3 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
4 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
5 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
6 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
7 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
8 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
9 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
10 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
11 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
12 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
13 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
14 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
15 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
16 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
17 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
18 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
19 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
20 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
21 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
22 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
23 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
24 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
25 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
26 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
27 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
28 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
29 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
30 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
31 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
32 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
33 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
34 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
35 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
36 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
37 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
38 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
39 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
40 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
41 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
42 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
43 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
44 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
45 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
46 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
47 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
48 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
49 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.
50 / 50

Check out photos for Saints head coach Dennis Allen during his time in New Orleans. Allen becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Will Saints' Dennis Allen still call plays? What does he want at QB? Here's what we've learned

Saints make moves on coaching staff; Dalrymple, Nugent not retained

From NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 Saints Season Photos: Kickers

Saints kicking carousel leads to stability in Brett Maher | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Dennis Allen one-on-one with John DeShazier 2/9/22

Cam Jordan discusses new Saints head coach Dennis Allen | Good Morning Football

Mickey Loomis on the hiring of Saints head coach Dennis Allen 2/9/22

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Feb. 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Feb. 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Feb. 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Feb. 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Feb. 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Feb. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Feb. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Feb. 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Feb. 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Jan. 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Jan. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising