Saints kicking carousel leads to stability in Brett Maher | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints kickers 2021 season analysis:
The Saints went through a whirlwind of kickers at the beginning of the 2021 season following the season-ending injury to veteran Wil Lutz. Ultimately, the team was able to find stability in Brett Maher in Week 8. He played eight games for the Saints, going 16 of 18 on field goals (88.9%) and going 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest make was from 42 yards.
Aldrick Rosas went 1 of 4 on field goals and 13 of 13 on extra points in four games with the Saints before being released Oct. 5, 2021, following the Week 4 game against the Giants.
Cody Parkey was only with New Orleans for one game, a Week 5 bout with Washington in which he went 3 of 5 on extra points and did not attempt a field goal.
Brian Johnson also played four games for New Orleans starting with a Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He went 8 of 8 on field goals and 5 of 8 on extra points. He was released following a rough game against the Tennessee Titans where he was 0 of 2 on extra-point attempts.
New Orleans Saints kickers best game of the 2021 season:
Maher's best game of 2021 came when he nailed a 42-yarder, his season long, in a 9-0 shutout over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished 3 for 3 on field goals, scoring all of the team's points.
New Orleans Saints kickers best quote from the 2021 season:
"I feel very comfortable with the situation I'm in right now, in terms of the people that are around me and the people that I work with most closely on a week to week basis. And Darren Rizzi, Phil Galiano, Zach Wood and Blake Gillikin they've made my job pretty easy to walk into and the operations have been great. And communication between Phil and Rizzi has been fantastic for me. So they've made it as easy as possible for me to come in and have some success and then I think all of us understand and it's my job to come in and come through when the team needs me." Brett Maher
