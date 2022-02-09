Saints kicking carousel leads to stability in Brett Maher | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints kickers 2021 season analysis:

The Saints went through a whirlwind of kickers at the beginning of the 2021 season following the season-ending injury to veteran Wil Lutz﻿. Ultimately, the team was able to find stability in ﻿Brett Maher﻿ in Week 8. He played eight games for the Saints, going 16 of 18 on field goals (88.9%) and going 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest make was from 42 yards.

Aldrick Rosas went 1 of 4 on field goals and 13 of 13 on extra points in four games with the Saints before being released Oct. 5, 2021, following the Week 4 game against the Giants.

Cody Parkey was only with New Orleans for one game, a Week 5 bout with Washington in which he went 3 of 5 on extra points and did not attempt a field goal.