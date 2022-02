Saints kicking carousel leads to stability in Brett Maher | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints kickers 2021 season analysis:

The Saints went through a whirlwind of kickers at the beginning of the 2021 season following the season-ending injury to veteran Wil Lutz. Ultimately, the team was able to find stability in Brett Maher in Week 8. He played eight games for the Saints, going 16 of 18 on field goals (88.9%) and going 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest make was from 42 yards.

Aldrick Rosas went 1 of 4 on field goals and 13 of 13 on extra points in four games with the Saints before being released Oct. 5, 2021, following the Week 4 game against the Giants.

Cody Parkey was only with New Orleans for one game, a Week 5 bout with Washington in which he went 3 of 5 on extra points and did not attempt a field goal.