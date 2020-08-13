Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Aug. 13

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Aug 13, 2020 at 08:58 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints Training Camp 2020: Practice Photos - August 12

Head inside Saints Training Camp practice as our players, coaches and staff take the field to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

From NOLA.com
Saints to play their opener without fans, but crowds are possible later in the season
No fans, silent Superdome for Saints opener another reminder of weird 2020 season ahead
After 2 injuries in 3 years, Saints LB Alex Anzalone wants to show what he's capable of
Sean Payton has some advice on the best way to remove a mustard stain
What's Saints training camp during pandemic like for rookies? Difficult path, but some shining
The Saints started practicing today. Here's how this year is different.

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints announce team's first regular season home game to be played without fans
New Orleans Saints rookie class learning ropes despite no offseason work with team
Saints on Social 2020: August 6-August 12

From NFL.com
Top 10 offensive-defensive duos in the NFL in 2020

