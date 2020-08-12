New Orleans Saints rookie class learning ropes despite no offseason work with team

"Certainly, there's a challenge for every first-year quarterback, just with the volume of information and what they're doing," he said. "But I've found over the years that there are players that are smart enough and pick things up well enough to play at a lot of different positions, and conversely, there are some players that just require more time.

"A lot of it is the individual, the program he's coming from. And then part of it is just his ability to retain quickly. And we're getting a chance to see that and kind of get a feel for that right now."

Adaptation also applies to the schedule, as it pertains to training camp. The significant difference is that there will not be preseason games this year; teams are scheduled to move directly from camp into their regular-season openers.

"It's different, but we're so accustomed to adapting and changing," Payton said. "Someone said this, I think it might have been (Patriots coach) Bill (Belichick) – it's a little bit more like a college season.

"We still have a good month, month-and-change before we begin play. We'll create scrimmage situations during the course of certain practices to make sure we're getting the fundamentals of tackling and pad level, and all those things that you begin to correct in preseason games. But it'll just come a little bit more from our practices.

"I think we're going to have more padded opportunities because we're not playing games. In other words, in a normal preseason, let's say the game was on Friday. You'd be in pads during the week and then probably taper down Thursday, walk-through, play the game Friday. And so, without a specific game each week, you're not restricted necessarily to approaching that weekend the same way.

"Our first weekend coming up here – next weekend – we're not playing a game and so we'll be practicing on a Saturday, and on a given Monday. Of course, there's a day off each week, but without having a preseason game you have a little bit more flexibility to how you lay out your practice schedule."

Payton said that on the whole, he has been pleased with the players' conditioning, after telling them to report in the best shape of their lives.

"We haven't had that one test, per se, and yet today was pretty hot," he said. "They fought through it pretty well, we were on the field for an hour-and-a-half. But I think it is a process and I do think they're in pretty good shape.