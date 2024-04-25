 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:12 AM
Photos: Drew Brees, Derek Carr join 2024 Zurich Classic Pro-Am

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and former quarterback Drew Brees were among the participants in various events at the 2024 Zurich Classic Pro-Am on April 24, 2024.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and former quarterback Drew Brees were among the participants in various events at the 2024 Zurich Classic Pro-Am on April 24, 2024.
From NOLA.com

Former Saints star Reggie Bush has been given back his 2005 Heisman Trophy

Saints offensive lineman James Hurst explains why he's retiring after 10 seasons in NFL

Jeff Duncan: Drew Brees, Derek Carr trade birdies, bogeys and barbs at the Zurich Classic

Derek Carr says the new Saints offense is going to 'look different.' He's excited.

Rod Walker: Saints' draft will be graded by one main thing. Did they find a starting tackle?

The Saints enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a lot of needs and not a lot of assets — as of now.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints versatile offensive lineman James Hurst retires

Derek Carr and Drew Brees talk Pro-Am, Saints | 2024 Zurich Classic

Photos: Drew Brees, Derek Carr join 2024 Zurich Classic Pro-Am

Drew Brees talks day in the Pro-Am, Derek Carr | 2024 Zurich Classic

Derek Carr talks conversations with Drew Brees, new offense | 2024 Zurich Classic

Photos: 2024 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Finals Auditions

