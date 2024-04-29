 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 29, 2024 at 09:01 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Meet the Saints 2024 undrafted free agents | 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 16 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints
Millard Bradford | S | TCU
1 / 16

Millard Bradford | S | TCU

Millard Bradford | S | TCU

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kyler Baugh | DT | Minnesota
2 / 16

Kyler Baugh | DT | Minnesota

Kyler Baugh | DT | Minnesota

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matthew Hayball | P | Vanderbilt
3 / 16

Matthew Hayball | P | Vanderbilt

Matthew Hayball | P | Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Athletics
Sincere Haynesworth | C | Tulane
4 / 16

Sincere Haynesworth | C | Tulane

Sincere Haynesworth | C | Tulane

PARKER WATERS/Tulane Athletics
Kyle Hergel | G | Boston College
5 / 16

Kyle Hergel | G | Boston College

Kyle Hergel | G | Boston College

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallin Holker | TE | Colorado State
6 / 16

Dallin Holker | TE | Colorado State

Dallin Holker | TE | Colorado State

Colorado State Athletics
Jermaine Jackson | WR | Idaho
7 / 16

Jermaine Jackson | WR | Idaho

Jermaine Jackson | WR | Idaho

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Trajan Jeffcoat | DE | Arkansas
8 / 16

Trajan Jeffcoat | DE | Arkansas

Trajan Jeffcoat | DE | Arkansas

Arkansas Athletics
Lawrence Johnson | DB | Southeast Missouri State
9 / 16

Lawrence Johnson | DB | Southeast Missouri State

Lawrence Johnson | DB | Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Athletics
Jacob Kibodi | RB | Louisiana Lafayette
10 / 16

Jacob Kibodi | RB | Louisiana Lafayette

Jacob Kibodi | RB | Louisiana Lafayette

Mike Caudill/AP Photo
Nathan Latu | DE | Oklahoma State
11 / 16

Nathan Latu | DE | Oklahoma State

Nathan Latu | DE | Oklahoma State

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nouri Nouili | G | Nebraska
12 / 16

Nouri Nouili | G | Nebraska

Nouri Nouili | G | Nebraska

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo
Rico Payton | CB | Pittsburgh State
13 / 16

Rico Payton | CB | Pittsburgh State

Rico Payton | CB | Pittsburgh State

Pittsburgh State Athletics
Isaiah Stalbird | LB | South Dakota State
14 / 16

Isaiah Stalbird | LB | South Dakota State

Isaiah Stalbird | LB | South Dakota State

South Dakota State Athletics
Kyle Sheets | WR | Slippery Rock
15 / 16

Kyle Sheets | WR | Slippery Rock

Kyle Sheets | WR | Slippery Rock

Slippery Rock Athletics
Mason Tipton | WR | Yale
16 / 16

Mason Tipton | WR | Yale

Mason Tipton | WR | Yale

Yale Athletics
From NOLA.com

Analysis: The Saints filled their musts in the NFL Draft. But they still have needs.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 15 undrafted free agents

Photos: Meet the Saints 2024 undrafted free agents | 2024 NFL Draft

From NFL.com

2024 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Debrief: 32 thoughts for 32 teams after the 2024 NFL Draft

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

