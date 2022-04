85 / 90

From New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Callaway firing the starting gun to Pierre the Pelican cheering on runners at the Saints and Pelicans water station to head coach Dennis Allen and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing autographs at the after race party, the Saints and Pelicans organizations had a huge presence as the Crescent City Classic returned to the streets of New Orleans on April 16, 2022.