Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 30, 2023 at 07:29 AM
From NOLA.com

Saints vs. Buccaneers predictions

Payton Turner unlikely to be ready for Sunday's game

Rod Walker: Will Saints show fight with playoff lives on the line?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Final Saints-Bucs Injury Report

JD on how receiver Chris Olave has rebounded from rough patch

Podcast: Tampa reporter previews Saints-Bucs game

