Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 27, 2023 at 08:58 AM
From NOLA.com

Isaac Yiadom continued to show his value to the Saints with a heads-up special teams play 

Olivia and Archie Manning named recipients of Bear Bryant 'Heart of a Champion' Award 

Saints OT Trevor Penning speaks after benching: 'In the end, it'll just make me better'

Three Saints added to the Thursday injury report; Alvin Kamara returns to practice 

Andrus Peat's move to left tackle went smooth for the Saints, earning praise from teammates

Is the Saints run defense as good as the numbers suggest? Colts should provide an answer.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints 

Cesar Ruiz on Saints Podcast

Colts vs. Saints Week 8 Practice Report 10/26/2023

Tyrann Mathieu talks Gardner Minshew, starting faster

Khalen Saunders talks Colts o-line, running game

Pete Carmichael on playing with tempo, Juwan Johnson

Joe Woods talks Colts offense, Carl Granderson

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts 

