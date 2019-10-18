Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 18

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Oct 18, 2019 at 09:30 AM

From NOLA.com
If you're a superstar like Saints' Michael Thomas or Cam Jordan, extra attention from opponents just part of life
The Edge: Saints vs. Bears — Assessing how New Orleans, Chicago stack up at each position
The 'slippery' issue in Saints vs. Bears: Players, coaches ready for grass at Soldier Field
No QB, no problem? Saints and Bears still in the thick of it despite losing signal callers

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defense trending in the right direction heading into Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2019 Week 7 at Chicago Bears
Thomas Morstead, "I'm always excited to play every week"
Sheldon Rankins, "I think we're trending in the right direction"
Demario Davis, "They're a well coached team"
Terron Armstead, "We need to bring the fight to them"

Best of Saints Fans: Week 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars 

See the best photos of the New Orleans fans from the Saints' Week 6 win against the Jaguars.

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
1 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
2 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
4 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
5 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
6 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
7 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
9 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
10 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
13 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
14 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
15 / 15

Saints fans show their support on the road as New Orleans battles the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, March 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, March 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, March 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, March 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, March 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, March 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, March 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, March 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, March 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, March 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, March 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising