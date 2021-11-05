Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 05, 2021 at 07:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Taysom Hill's injury status upgraded

Rod Walker: Coach Sean Payton not tipping his hand at QB

Adam Trautman is getting it done as a blocker

How the Saints match up with the Falcons

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday Saints-Falcons Injury Report

Trevor Siemian impressed in his debut with Saints

Photos: Morten Andersen shares some of his Hall of Fame knowledge

Watch: Demario Davis meets with the media

