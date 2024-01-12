Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Jan. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 12, 2024 at 09:04 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Meet Samyra: She's got game, a voice (as you heard at Saints game) and over a million TikTok followers 

Was Derek Carr criticism unfair? Making sense of quarterback's first season with Saints

Rod Walker: Best of the best, worst of the worst from Saints' season that didn't meet expectations

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Highlights: Saints Top 10 Plays of 2023

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 18 

Chris Olave's juggling touchdown | Expert Analysis

